Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle opens up about running for governor

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle ended months of speculation on Friday by announcing he will run for governor of Alabama in 2018.

WAFF 48’s Nick Lough was the first Huntsville reporter to sit down and interview the mayor about his plans.

"I think it's time for a redo in Montgomery," said Battle on Friday morning.

The Huntsville Republican is all-in on his battle to beat the competition and become Alabama's next governor. He thinks his Montgomery outsider perspective resonates with Alabamans as they look to move forward from the corruption issues and the mess that former Gov. Robert Bentley and others left behind.

"We need to come in, we need to bring in new ideas, fresh ideas, a fresh way to govern. We've got to get the people back where we believe in Montgomery and what the state government is doing for you," he said.

Battle spent several minutes pointing out the economic success and nearly 20,000 new jobs he and his team help bring to the Rocket City. The gubernatorial candidate wants to implement those same initiatives at the state level.

"There are challenges,” said Battle. “We need to recognize there are challenges in Montgomery right now. We're coming from a place where we took on challenges."

Battle contemplated running in 2014 before deciding against it. He believes the timing is right now.

He released the following announcement on social media and YouTube.

