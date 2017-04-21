Albertville Aggie band to play in 2018 Rose Bowl Parade

Nearly 300 Albertville High School band students arrived in California on Thursday. The group is scheduled to play in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena.

After raising more than a million dollars to make the trip, the Aggie Band left for California Thursday morning in a once in a lifetime opportunity to play in the Rose Parade.

"Oh yes, I'm so excited. This is such an amazing opportunity. I'm so blessed to be able to do this," said AHS band student Anna Kate Wilkerson.

The first group left at 3 a.m. The second group left at 11 a.m. Both groups found sleep was scarce.

"Not really, just because I was excited and a lot to think about and make sure I had everything in my bag and stuff," said AHS band student Kade Lowery.

The band has been practicing long and hard over the last several weeks to prepare themselves, and they'll be rewarded with some fun things to do while in California.

"Everything is going to be an amazing experience. We're going to Disneyland, Universal Studios, so that's going to be awesome," said Wilkerson.

"I'm looking forward to going to Universal and, like, have an In-N-Out burger because we never have that here," said Lowery.

So it will truly be a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids, and that makes it special for the adults going with them.

"My favorite part is watching the reaction of all the students when they are doing all of these things for the first time and they're all just beside themselves. That's fun for me," said AHS assistant band director Taylor Cash.

The group is expected to come back on Tuesday.

