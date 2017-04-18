Rep. Ed Henry pulls out of U.S. Senate race

Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



The announcement made Wednesday afternoon ends a month-long campaign that started on April 18.



Wednesday was the final day for candidates to register for the August 15 primary.



Rep. Henry used the majority of the announcement to challenge the appointment of Senator Luther Strange.

"These are my qualifying papers for the U.S. Senate. I will not run for the U.S. Senate, however, I will continue to hold politicians who behave in a corrupt and improper manner accountable, like Luther Strange."

Rep Ed Henry says he has been on crusade to fight corruption Says Strange interjected himself in impeachment pic.twitter.com/1KamYSyGbQ — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) May 17, 2017

Former state attorney general Luther Strange was appointed to the position in February by former Gov. Robert Bentley.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48