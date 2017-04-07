Suspect caught in Decatur police impersonation scheme

Decatur police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.

Police say two men stole money from an 83-year-old woman on Sandlin Road on March 21. Police say the suspects identified themselves as police officers, showed badges, then threatened her with a fake warrant to extort a large amount of cash from her.

Police verified that the men were not officers and the warrant was counterfeit.

Detectives quickly identified one of the suspects as 33-year-old Amil Mustafa Williams. A public alert went out to help find him.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with impersonating a peace officer, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree extortion.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

