Emergency Supply Kit Checklist

An emergency supply kit is essential when heavy storms are expected.

You need to treat your emergency supply kit almost like a survival kit, you need to be ready for anything, not just losing power, but scenarios where roads are blocked, or gas and water utilities, phone lines or cell towers are knocked out.

So here's a rundown of the essentials, food and water are some of the most important. The National Weather service recommends having you have at least enough food and water for three days, and when it comes to water, make sure you have enough not just to drink, but for hygiene as well.

You should always have your battery operated weather radio, with extra batteries, and also very important to have is a cell phone battery, you can pick up one for about 10 bucks that holds two full charges.

Other things you'll need, blankets, a first aid kit, extra clothing, and a spare pair of shoes in case you need to go walking anywhere, garbage bags, paper towels, moist towelettes or baby wipes, a mini tool kit.

Taking care of your pets during severe weather is also important and you need to have food water and supplies for your pet, make sure you have enough to last them for a few days.

Here’s a list of emergency supply kit essentials published by the National Weather Service

Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies

Bottled Water

1 gallon per person is recommended

Non-Perishable food

If including canned foods, you must include a can opener

Flashlight with extra batteries

First Aid Supplies

Bandages

Ointment

Disinfectant wipes

Tissues

Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation

Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)

Sleeping bag or warm blanket (recommend

one for each person in your home)

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Personal hygiene items (travel size deodorant, cotton swabs, feminine items, etc)

Whistle to Signal for help

Important documents (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)

Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book

Battery powered radio and a NOAA Weather radio

Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)

Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)

Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Cups and utensils

A change of clothes for each person in your home (if you live in a cooler climate make sure the clothes are warm!)



Also include a jacket, hat, gloves and closed toe shoes for walking (boots or sturdy sneakers are best)

Rain gear

Cash

Paper towels

Fire Extinguisher

Cards or game (it is important to have something to do to take your mind off the situation for a few moments or alleviate stress if you will be in your shelter

for an extended time)

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48