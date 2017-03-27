Man arrested for assaulting Marshall County deputy following month-long manhunt

Michael Paul Sisk is back in custody following a month-long manhunt.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Sisk assaulted a deputy during a routine security check in March.

Authorities say the deputy was unable to find the owner of the Swearengin Community home, but instead encountered Sisk.

While conducting his investigation, the deputy discovered Sisk had narcotics in his possession and attempted to place him under arrest.

Sisk did not comply and fought back against the deputy, breaking his hand in the process. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff Scott Walls did not detail how Sisk was captured.



Sisk has been charged with assault, attempt to elude, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.



He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 bond.



