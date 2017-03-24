Good Samaritan dies helping victim in fatal motorcycle crash

The Marshall County Commission is asking the state to take a look at what they can do about a defunct garbage landfill.More >>
The Marshall County Commission is asking the state to take a look at what they can do about a defunct garbage landfill.More >>
Morgan County authorities say an inmate escaped from the hospital but was quickly recaptured Monday afternoon.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area into the late evening hours.More >>
The Arab Water Works will consider removing fluoride from the water.More >>
Monday was the official kickoff of the spring's NASA food truck rallies on the Arsenal.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>