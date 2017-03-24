Good Samaritan dies helping victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Sardis City police say a woman was killed helping the victim in a fatal motorcycle wreck. (Source: WAFF)

In a horrific turn of events. a good Samaritan was killed while trying to help another. A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.

Shocked coworkers at a beverage store stunned customers today, telling them what had happened. But everyone there said she was a really good-hearted person.

41-year-old Stacey Louise Cook died while trying to save a motorcyclist involved in an accident. Police said the accident happened near the Beverages First Super Store on Highway 431 in Sardis City near the Boaz city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Sardis City police say two motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed southbound when a car heading nouthbound pulled into the median then the southbound lane.

One of the motorcyclists missed the vehicle, but the second, driven by 24-year-old Trent Colton Wilson of Boaz, hit the bike. Wilson later died of his injuries.

Police say Timothy Stan Reaves of Albertville fled the scene.

Cook, who was working at the beverage store, ran to help Wilson in the highway.

"In an attempt to pull him out of the lane of traffic, she was struck by a third vehicle, which was a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a white male. The pickup truck hit the motorcycle, the motorcycle driver again, and the female, causing death to the female," said Sardis City Police Chief James Harp.

Reaves and his damaged vehicle were located Friday morning. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He's being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

