Dairy Queen to give out free cones for a cause Monday

(WAFF) - Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring in the best possible way this year—with a nationwide ice cream giveaway.
On Monday, March 20, DQ is giving away one small vanilla cone to every customer at all of its non-mall locations.
And the best part is they're doing it for a good cause.
In exchange for a free cone, DQ is collecting donations for local children's hospitals, so every dollar donated will stay within the community.
They are asking for, but not requiring donations.
According to Today, last year stores raised more than $200,000 nationwide. And to date they have raised upwards of $120 million.
The limit is one cone per person, which is fair!
