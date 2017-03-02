Albertville man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting elderly women

An Albertville man will spend 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting elderly women.

Duke Wiles was sentenced Tuesday morning before a Marshall County judge after pleading guilty to rape and attempted rape.

Prosecutors say Wiles broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman's home in Albertville and raped her in December 2015.

He later broke into an 85-year-old woman's home in February 2017 and attempted to rape her.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48