Albertville man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting elderly women

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

An Albertville man will spend 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting elderly women.

Duke Wiles was sentenced Tuesday morning before a Marshall County judge after pleading guilty to rape and attempted rape.

Prosecutors say Wiles broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman's home in Albertville and raped her in December 2015.

He later broke into an 85-year-old woman's home in February 2017 and attempted to rape her.

