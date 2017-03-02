Lawrence County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

The Lawrence County Sheriff tells us that a Town Creek man is now facing an escape charge after walking off from a work detail.

Austen Larry Williams walked away from the Lawrence County Maintenance Shop Wednesday afternoon after he had been assigned to the shop on work detail.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said Williams was in jail on a bench warrant and a possession of drug Paraphernalia charge.

Williams is 5’10” and weighs 144 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. Sheriff Mitchell says Williams is not considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with any information concerning Williams’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.

