Lawrence County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

Quiet, cooler weather can be expected for the next few days. Highs climb into the middle 50s today with plenty of sunshine.More >>
The Albertville Police Department arrested a man in a burglary and rape case that they have been working since December 2016.More >>
In February 2017, the Decatur Police Departments Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip that Justin Cowan was downloading and uploading child pornography.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff tells us that a Town creek man is now facing an escape charge after walking off from a work detail.More >>
Sam Houston is no longer the principal at North Jackson High School.More >>
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.More >>
April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.More >>
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.More >>
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
Dr. Ben Carson, a Detroit native, rose from poor surroundings to become director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33.More >>
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.More >>
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death in 2012.More >>
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."More >>
Caterpillar says federal law enforcement officials are executing a search warrant at the company's facilities in northern Illinois.More >>
