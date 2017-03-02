North Jackson High School principal resigns

Sam Houston is no longer the principal at North Jackson High School.



Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes confirmed Houston, who had been placed on administrative leave since mid-February, resigned his position on March 1st.



Dukes has not offered an explanation for the resignation.



North Jackson High School did find itself on the failing schools list released earlier this year.



Houston will remain employed as a tenured teacher with the Jackson County Board of Education.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48