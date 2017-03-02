Morning Headlines: Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election.

5 local movie theaters changing names this spring

Five local movie theaters are changing hands and rebranding this spring. AMC Theaters bought out the Carmike Cinemas chain last year, and this week, it’s announced rebranding plans for theaters around Alabama.

Quiet, cooler weather

Quiet, cooler weather can be expected for the next few days. We’re back to jacket weather this morning but sunshine will prevail all day. Highs climb into the middle 50s. Under a clear sky, temperatures will quickly drop tonight, falling into the middle 30s.

