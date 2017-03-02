Morning Headlines: Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

In February 2017, the Decatur Police Departments Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip that Justin Cowan was downloading and uploading child pornography.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff tells us that a Town creek man is now facing an escape charge after walking off from a work detail.More >>
Sam Houston is no longer the principal at North Jackson High School.More >>
Quiet, cooler weather can be expected for the next few days. We’re back to jacket weather this morning but sunshine will prevail all day.More >>
Five local movie theaters are changing hands and rebranding this spring. AMC Theaters bought out the Carmike Cinemas chain last year, and this week, it’s announced rebranding plans for theaters around Alabama.More >>
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.More >>
April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.More >>
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.More >>
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.More >>
A Nevada State Trooper had stopped a driver for speeding when a nearby truck lost control, causing thousands of bottles of beer to spill on him and the highway.More >>
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death in 2012.More >>
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."More >>
Selfies have become a natural part of peoples lives, especially for teenage girls, but the image one Adel 13-year-old caught on her phone gave her the chills.More >>
