5 local movie theaters changing names this spring

Five local movie theaters are changing hands and rebranding this spring.

AMC Theaters bought out the Carmike Cinemas chain last year, and this week, it’s announced rebranding plans for theaters around Alabama.

In our area, the Carmike Valley Bend 18 in Huntsville will become “AMC Valley Bend 18” and Carmike Huntsville 10 will become “AMC Classic Huntsville 10”. In Decatur, the Carmike 12 is now the “AMC Decatur 12”. In Florence the Regency Square 12 is turning into “AMC Florence 12” and in Cullman, the Cullman 10 is rebranding as “AMC Marketplatz 10” (Marketplatz is the name of the road the theater is on).

So, what will change?

Theaters branded as “AMC Classic” are billed as “fun, friendly local theaters” with a focus on value. The concession menu will be more limited, but they will offer refillable popcorn buckets.

Theaters branded as “AMC” will have features like reclining seats, larger screens, and bars serving alcohol in some locations.

Theaters branded “AMC Dine In” are equipped with full kitchens, food delivery, alcohol, and desserts. Unfortunately, none of these are coming to north Alabama just yet.

To learn more about the new theaters, click here .

