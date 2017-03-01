Tree falls on house in Toney due to severe weather - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tree falls on house in Toney due to severe weather

Tree on a home in Toney (Source: WAFF Staff) Tree on a home in Toney (Source: WAFF Staff)
Tree on a home in Toney (Source: WAFF Staff) Tree on a home in Toney (Source: WAFF Staff)
TONEY, AL (WAFF) -

Officials tell us a tree also fell on a house in Toney Wednesday afternoon after a severe weather hit the area.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly