Severe weather causes $20-30K in damage to Hazel Green athletic fields

Batting cages have been destroyed at a baseball field in Hazel Green on Carriger Road due to the severe weather on Wednesday afternoon.

The awnings were blown off the top of bleachers and at least one section of the fence is bent in.



Some of the new equipment had just been installed within the last two weeks.

Storm damage at Billy Hunter Park in Hazel Green. Bleachers were tossed like they weighed nothing. @waff48 @BradTravisWAFF @LaurenJonesWAFF pic.twitter.com/qBtyz2nJdY — Nick Lough (@NickLough) March 1, 2017

The damage to the ballfield is estimated to be between $20,000 to $30,000 according to a Hazel Green Athletic Association member.



The athletic association plans to try and raise money to repair the damage before baseball and softball season. The first games are scheduled to start by the end of March.

SLIDESHOW: Hail and damage from March 1st storms

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48