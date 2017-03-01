Terry's Pizza to reopen restaurant in Huntsville

A local pizzeria with the infamous “chef on the box” is making a comeback in Huntsville.

Star Market has confirmed that Terry’s Pizza will return as a sit-down restaurant in April.

The establishment first opened for business in 1959.

After 48 years in business, Terry’s Pizza closed its doors nearly 10 years ago.

Immediately following, a local group bought the rights to the restaurant and name.

Since then, Terry’s Pizza has continued a “grab and go” operation through Star Market in Five Points.

Mark Tow, Director of Pharmacy at Star Market, says he hopes with the new location, they’ll continue to serve the memory of Terry’s Pizza.

“[Customers] miss Terry’s Pizza. We’re looking forward to having a sit-down location again.”

Tow says customers will always get the freshest ingredients with their pizzas. And Ben, a chef from the original location, will be back to serve the community again at the new one.

Construction has already started on the restaurant’s new location off Bailey Cove Road in South Huntsville.

Scott Yarbrough, General Manager, says customers will come to the restaurant and get an even better experience.

It’s an Italian pizza joint with a local vibe.

Customers will enjoy an inviting atmosphere, complete with televisions for the big games, and a new convenient drive-thru window.

Pizza will continue to be served at the Star Market in Five Points.

Terry’s Pizza’s new location is set to open in April 2017.

