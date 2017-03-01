Outages, damages and road closures due to severe weather TN Vall - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Outages, damages and road closures due to severe weather TN Valley

Tree down on Nolan Boulevard in Madison (Source: WAFF Staff) Tree down on Nolan Boulevard in Madison (Source: WAFF Staff)
Hazel Green Ballfield (Source: WAFF Staff) Hazel Green Ballfield (Source: WAFF Staff)
Trampoline tossed onto a home, shattering window and damaging wall (Source: WAFF Viewer) Trampoline tossed onto a home, shattering window and damaging wall (Source: WAFF Viewer)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Due to severe weather, there are power outages and road closures across the Tennessee Valley, find all that information below: 

POWER OUTAGES

Athens

  • Athens Utilities are responding to outages reported around U.S. 31 & Alabama 99.

Florence

  • Power outage in downtown Florence but no damage reported yet.
  • Phones lines are currently down for the Florence Department (if you need assistance call 911)

Madison County

  • Reports of hail and some shingle loss in Madison near Highway 72 off Balch Road

  • Debris on Eastview Road in Madison

  • Trees down on Ready Section Road

Hazel Green

  • Shed damage on Nunley Road

  • Batting cages have been destroyed In Hazel Green on Carrolton Road. The awnings were blown off the top of bleachers. One section of the fence is bent in.

  • Trampoline tossed onto a home, shattering window and damaging wall.

  • A few streets are flooded, but no damage is reported  

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Utility Crews will replace cross drain on Approach Lane in Madison Co. tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

