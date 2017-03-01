Madison City Schools Supt. explains why no early dismissal or closure for severe weather threat

Several schools within the Tennessee Valley area either dismissed or closed early due to the severe weather threat on Wednesday.

However Madison City Schools decided not to dismiss early, the superintendent Robby Parker announced through a recorded video via YouTube that they are not going to dismiss early.

A message from Madison City Schools Superintendent on maintaining a regular school day today.. https://t.co/HorPzqI61d #mcslearn — Madison City Schools (@madisonschools) March 1, 2017

In his video, he said keeping Madison City School kids in school during the line of storms is the best action.

At this time, no after-school activities have been canceled.

