Tune in: YouTube announces new streaming service

Tune in. Internet giant YouTube has announced its latest project – YouTube TV.

Let’s face it. There are a lot of streaming services already available right now, so what could make YouTube TV stand out from the rest?

They say it’s “live TV made for you.”

So what does that mean?

The company said in a blog post Wednesday that they’ve heard consumers want TV to be more like YouTube.

Designed for the “YouTube generation,” they want you to feel like you can watch what you want, when you want, how you want, and without all the commitments you can’t stand.

YouTube TV will offer live TV streaming from major networks like NBC, as well as sports networks like ESPN, plus many of the popular cable networks you love.

Membership will also include an unlimited cloud DVR and access to YouTube Red Originals.

Users will be able to add up to six accounts on one membership.

A YouTube TV membership will cost you $35 a month. And if you aren’t a fan, you can cancel anytime.

YouTube TV will be available soon in larger television markets in the U.S. and hopes to expand to others across the country in the near future.

