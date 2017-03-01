Judge dismisses murder charge against Lawrence County man

A Lawrence County man is no longer facing murder charges after a judge ruled he was within his rights to shoot and kill a friend during an argument under the state's "Stand Your Ground" laws.

The incident happened on October 28th, 2014. According to court documents, Brian Keith Harville spend the entire day with John Rance Campbell fixing a radiator and visiting friends. The two also drank a considerable amount of whiskey that day. Just before midnight, the two were at Harville's home when they started arguing over how to split the money they earned from fixing the radiator.

Things escalated, and Campbell reportedly threatened to kill Harville and flashed a folding knife. Harville picked up a .12 gauge shotgun and fired, killing Campbell. Harville went to a neighbor's house and called 911. The neighbor says he saw a large knife next to the body when he went over to see what was happening.

Harville's attorney shared the judge's ruling with WAFF 48 News. Judge Mark Craig ruled that there is enough evidence to show Harville reasonably believed that Campbell posed a threat to his life and was within his rights to use deadly force.

