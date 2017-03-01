NASA's women space pioneers to star in new Lego set 

Mary Scott Hunter is ready for a new challenge and that could mean becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.More >>
Mary Scott Hunter is ready for a new challenge and that could mean becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.More >>
A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.More >>
Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.More >>
Two escaped Mississippi inmates are still on the loose in Colbert County. The third escapee was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.More >>
An isolated shower remains possible this evening, but most of you will stay dry.More >>
An isolated shower remains possible this evening, but most of you will stay dry.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
Within hours after the celebrations in Victory Lane were over, cleanup crews found something, or someone, they weren't expecting - Jody Nash.More >>
Within hours after the celebrations in Victory Lane were over, cleanup crews found something, or someone, they weren't expecting - Jody Nash.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>