SCHOOL DELAYS & EARLY CLOSURES: Wednesday, March 1st

Several school systems are adjusting schedules on Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather. 

COLBERT COUNTY 

  • All afternoon activities for the Colbert County School System has been canceled

CULLMAN COUNTY

  • Cullman County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. All after-school activities have been canceled. 
  • Cullman City Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

  • Russellville City Schools are closed 
  • Franklin County Schools are closed

JACKSON COUNTY

  • Scottsboro City Schools will dismiss early (Kindergarten - 6th grade at 11: 30 a.m.) and (7th grade - 12th grade at 12:15 p.m.) 
  • Jackson County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY

  • Fort Payne City Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.  
  • DeKalb County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.
  • Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
  • Northeast Alabama Community College will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

MARSHALL COUNTY 

  • Albertville City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. (all afternoon activities are canceled)
  • Boaz City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
  • Marshall County Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
  • Arab City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. 
  • Snead State Community College closed
  • Marshall County Courthouses in Albertville and Guntersville at 1:30 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY

  • Madison County Schools will close at 11:30 a.m.
  • Madison Academy will close at 11:50 a.m.

MORGAN COUNTY

  • Hartselle City Schools will close at 11:30 a.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

LIMESTONE COUNTY 

  • Limestone County Schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
  • Wallace State Community College will close at 11:30 a.m.

We will update this list as more delays come into the newsroom. 

