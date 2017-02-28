SCHOOL DELAYS & EARLY CLOSURES: Wednesday, March 1st

Several school systems are adjusting schedules on Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather.

COLBERT COUNTY

All afternoon activities for the Colbert County School System has been canceled

CULLMAN COUNTY

Cullman County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Cullman City Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Russellville City Schools are closed

Franklin County Schools are closed

JACKSON COUNTY

Scottsboro City Schools will dismiss early (Kindergarten - 6th grade at 11: 30 a.m.) and (7th grade - 12th grade at 12:15 p.m.)

Jackson County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY

Fort Payne City Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

DeKalb County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Northeast Alabama Community College will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

MARSHALL COUNTY

Albertville City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. (all afternoon activities are canceled)

Boaz City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Marshall County Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Arab City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Snead State Community College closed

Marshall County Courthouses in Albertville and Guntersville at 1:30 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY

Madison County Schools will close at 11:30 a.m.

Madison Academy will close at 11:50 a.m.

MORGAN COUNTY

Hartselle City Schools will close at 11:30 a.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.

Wallace State Community College will close at 11:30 a.m.

We will update this list as more delays come into the newsroom.

