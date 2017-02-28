North Alabama basketball teams punch tickets to the finals

Multiple teams from north Alabama will make a run at a state basketball title this week.
WATCH: 1A-7A Girls & Boys basketball finals
Teams for the 1A-4A championship games have been decided. The remaining classifications will continue to play this week ahead of the finals.
You can watch the finals on WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV and online at WAFF.com starting Thursday night.
All games will be on WAFF 48.2 except for the 5A Boys game, which will air on WAFF 48 News.
Games in bold are teams meeting in the finals. Games with an asterisk(*) are still in the semi-final stage and have not yet been decided.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|1A: RA Hubbard vs Spring Garden
|1A: South Lamar vs Sacred Heart Catholic
|2A: Tanner vs Geneva County
|2A: R.C. Hatch vs Lanett
|3A: Locust Fork vs Pisgah
|3A: Midfield vs Plainview
|4A: Deshler vs Madison Academy
|4A: Hale County vs Monroe County
|5A: Wenonah vs Charles Henderson
|5A: Jemison vs Faith Academy
|6A: Hazel Green vs Homewood
|6A: Paul Bryant vs Parker
|*7A: Hoover vs Spain Park
|*7A: Auburn vs McGill-Toolen/Mountain Brook
