North Alabama basketball teams punch tickets to the finals

Multiple teams from north Alabama will make a run at a state basketball title this week.

WATCH: 1A-7A Girls & Boys basketball finals



Teams for the 1A-4A championship games have been decided. The remaining classifications will continue to play this week ahead of the finals.



You can watch the finals on WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV and online at WAFF.com starting Thursday night.



All games will be on WAFF 48.2 except for the 5A Boys game, which will air on WAFF 48 News.



Games in bold are teams meeting in the finals. Games with an asterisk(*) are still in the semi-final stage and have not yet been decided.

GIRLS BASKETBALL BOYS BASKETBALL 1A: RA Hubbard vs Spring Garden 1A: South Lamar vs Sacred Heart Catholic 2A: Tanner vs Geneva County 2A: R.C. Hatch vs Lanett 3A: Locust Fork vs Pisgah 3A: Midfield vs Plainview 4A: Deshler vs Madison Academy 4A: Hale County vs Monroe County 5A: Wenonah vs Charles Henderson 5A: Jemison vs Faith Academy 6A: Hazel Green vs Homewood 6A: Paul Bryant vs Parker *7A: Hoover vs Spain Park *7A: Auburn vs McGill-Toolen/Mountain Brook

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48