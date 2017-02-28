Tuesday's Tips: Healthy meals prepared ahead of time

Are you overwhelmed with a busy schedule and not quite sure where to find the time to prepare healthy meals for your family? The best solution is to have a pre-planned menu of meals for the week. These meals can be prepared ahead of time to avoid having to go straight from the office, ballpark, or dance studio to a fast food restaurant.

Here is a list of meal ideas you prepare ahead of time, courtesy registered dietitian Anna Key of Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center.

Meal Ideas:

Over the weekend, place 4-6 boneless skinless chicken breasts in a crock pot with a small amount of chicken broth or water and seasonings. Cook until done and shreds easily with a fork. This chicken can be added to soup, salad, sandwiches, stir fry, or can be made into chicken salad or pasta salad. With the most time consuming portion of the meal already completed, you can save time and assemble a healthy meal instead of spending hours in the kitchen!



Don't over think it! Pizza and tacos can work if you make healthy additions and changes. Add a side salad with avocado and black beans to tacos to increase the veggies and satiety. Make a large batch of homemade taco seasoning on a weekend day to have on hand instead of using high sodium flavor packets. For pizza, homemade is just as quick as delivery! Choose a thinner crust and add veggies and Canadian bacon or low fat deli ham. Use part skim mozzarella cheese and add a side salad. Let the kids be involved with adding the toppings and have a fresh pizza in minutes!

