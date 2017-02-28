Cinnamon-Crusted French Toast - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Cinnamon-Crusted French Toast

Heat oiled griddle or pan to 350 degrees

2 cups half and half

2 cups whole eggs, well beaten

½ cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons ground cinnamon

Fresh lemon, squeeze

Combine all ingredients.  Whisk until smooth.

Soak favorite bread for about 1 minute.  Drop egg-battered bread onto griddle.  Cover to steam toast for about 2 minutes.  Flip and continue to toast until hot throughout.

Serve with fresh cream, pure maple syrup and seasonal berries.

