AHSAA Basketball Finals

BIRMINGHAM , AL (WAFF) -

WAFF 48 is proud to air all ASHAA Basektball Finals matchups on-air on online. The following games will air live on WAFF 48.2 (Bounce TV) except for the 5A Boys Championship Game which will air on WAFF 48. 

WATCH: 1A-7A Girls & Boys basketball finals


Thursday - March 2nd
4:00PM - 1A Girls
5:45PM - 1A Boys

Friday - March 3rd
9:00AM - 2A Girls
10:45AM - 2A Boys
12:30PM - 3A Girls
2:30PM - 3A Boys
4:00PM - 4A Girls
5:45PM - 4A Boys

Saturday - March 4th
9:00AM - 5A Girls
10:45AM - 5A Boys* (Will air on WAFF 48)
12:30PM - 6A Girls
2:15PM - 6A Boys
4:00PM - 7A Girls
5:45PM - 7A Boys
 

Interested in watching semi-final matchups? Check out the AHSAA website for details on how to stream the games. 
 

