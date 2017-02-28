AHSAA Basketball Finals

WAFF 48 is proud to air all ASHAA Basektball Finals matchups on-air on online. The following games will air live on WAFF 48.2 (Bounce TV) except for the 5A Boys Championship Game which will air on WAFF 48.



WATCH: 1A-7A Girls & Boys basketball finals



Thursday - March 2nd

4:00PM - 1A Girls

5:45PM - 1A Boys



Friday - March 3rd

9:00AM - 2A Girls

10:45AM - 2A Boys

12:30PM - 3A Girls

2:30PM - 3A Boys

4:00PM - 4A Girls

5:45PM - 4A Boys



Saturday - March 4th

9:00AM - 5A Girls

10:45AM - 5A Boys* (Will air on WAFF 48)

12:30PM - 6A Girls

2:15PM - 6A Boys

4:00PM - 7A Girls

5:45PM - 7A Boys



Interested in watching semi-final matchups? Check out the AHSAA website for details on how to stream the games.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48