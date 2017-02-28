Florence man denies he tried to kill cop

A man indicted for trying to kill a Florence police officer during a struggle in August pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.

Officials said Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick, 43, of Florence, was arraigned Monday by Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Ben Graves.

At the arraignment, Kilpatrick pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Kilpatrick was indicted in December on charges of attempted murder, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Read more at Times Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48