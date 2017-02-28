Florence man denies he tried to kill cop

Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.More >>
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.More >>
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.More >>
We'll start your Thursday in the low-to-mid 60s.Some areas may experience patchy fog before 8 a.m. as we go through the day mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80sMore >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
