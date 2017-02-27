Jason Sharp loses appeal; remains on death row - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jason Sharp loses appeal; remains on death row

A man on Alabama's death row for the rape and murder of a nurse loses another appeal.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the latest appeal from Jason Michael Sharp.

He had argued his conviction and sentence should be overturned.

The Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative filed the appeal known as a Rule 32 petition two years ago.

The denial is the latest twist in a legal case that's taken several turns since Sharp's arrest in 1999 for the stabbing death of nurse Tracy Morris. 

Sharp remains on death row in Holman prison awaiting a date set for his execution.
 

