Jason Sharp loses appeal; remains on death row

A man on Alabama's death row for the rape and murder of a nurse loses another appeal.



The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the latest appeal from Jason Michael Sharp.



He had argued his conviction and sentence should be overturned.



The Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative filed the appeal known as a Rule 32 petition two years ago.



The denial is the latest twist in a legal case that's taken several turns since Sharp's arrest in 1999 for the stabbing death of nurse Tracy Morris.



Sharp remains on death row in Holman prison awaiting a date set for his execution.



