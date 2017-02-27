Huntsville synagogue reacts to nationwide threat on Jewish community centers

There have been no reports of similar incidents here in North Alabama, but the local Jewish community's awareness and anxiety are growing as threats of religious terror inch closer to home.



Max Rosenthal is on the board of directors for the Huntsville conservative synagogue off of Bailey Cove Road in South Huntsville.



Rosenthal tells WAFF 48 News the group's close proximity to the Huntsville Police Department’s South Precinct serves as an extra layer of security.



“Fear is the worst thing. That's what these people can do; once they start instilling fear in you then they've won and we don't want that to happen. We want to be free, we want these people to know that we don't fear them,” said Rosenthal.



You can report any threats to Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48