Feral hogs cause a mess on Florence soccer field

Uninvited and unwanted aerators are uprooting part of a soccer field at the Florence Sportsplex.



Feral hogs made a mess of field three. It's the first time in nearly a decade that the complex has had damage from the hogs on the playing surface.



"There is about 12 to 20 miles that run the river where these pigs are just really multiplying as fast as they can cause the agriculture and fresh water and habitat," said Community Service Director Todd Nix.



The city has put out traps surrounding the park.



"There are some that are mischievous that are willing to cross that threshold and risk being in trouble so we are taking extra precautions with making sure we are changing the bait up on the traps and reapplying to get another permit just in case we need it," Nix explained.



Auburn University conducted a study in 2009 found that $74 million in damage was caused by feral hogs in the state.



"We're not that far from it being an epidemic in Alabama," said Florence spokesman Phil Stevenson. "Up here where there is a lot of woodlands there's plenty of water and of course they can root around and eat so the land will support large numbers."



