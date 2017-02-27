The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback

What’s old is new again – even for technology. Nokia is relaunching it’s iconic 3310 phone.

Flash back to the year 2000, when the millennium was new and communication was on the rise. Nokia’s black and white-screened brick phone was all the rage.

Well it’s 2017, and your trusty little sidekick will soon be for sale again.

The tech company announced Monday its release of “a modern classic reimagined.”

Redesigned with a similar look and available in four bold colors, this comeback kid is ready for action.

The reboot of the classic phone is equipped with a T9 keyboard, a 2 megapixel camera, and the game we all love – Snake.

You’ll remember what life was like before smartphones, with its stellar 2G network capabilities.

Headphone jack? Check. FM radio? You got it. Want to store a few MP3s? Load your tunes up and go.

And last but not least, we need to talk about battery life.

22 hours of talk and one month of standby time. Those calls to your BFF will have never sounded sweeter.

Unfortunately for Americans, the phone will only be available starting in Europe for the cool price of $50.

No word yet on when, or if, the company plans to extend production to other countries.

Stay tuned. Here’s to the future.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48