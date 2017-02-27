Albertville city worker stops trial and pleads guilty

An isolated shower remains possible this evening, but most of you will stay dry.More >>
Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
