Albertville city worker stops trial and pleads guilty

On Tuesday, the trial involving a former Albertville assistant city clerk stopped after Leigh Ann Jones entered a blind guilty plea before a judge.

Jones was facing first-degree theft and ethics violations. On Tuesday she pleaded guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars.



Prosecutors believe Leigh Ann Jones stole money for nearly all of her 15 plus years with the city.

Jones is applying for probation but that's not how prosecutors are looking at this case.



Officials did not initially report how much money Jones allegedly stole, but Mayor Tracy Honea made the comment Monday that the amount was substantial.

Prosecutors say Jones watched over the ambulance account and was in charge of the city's deposits to the bank.



District Attorney Richard Minor says Jones would slip in ambulance account checks into cash deposits and pocket the cash.



In a four-year period, Minor says Jones was stealing, on average, upwards of $2,500 per month.



“The state will request prison time. I won't say now how much since we do have a sentencing hearing but to violate the public trust and take public monies. We hear a lot about public corruption these days,” said Minor.

In the opening statements, prosecutors say Jones' world began unraveling when clerk Phyllis Webb discovered more than $11,000 missing.

Prosecutors used an example from 2014 where Jones took an all-cash deposit to the bank, but the bank reflected a check in the deposit for just over $1,083.

Prosecutors said their investigation showed Jones had a deposit in her personal account that day for the same amount.



Jones is due back in court May 30th for sentencing.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48