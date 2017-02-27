Huntsville Fire crews respond to house fire in south Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Fire crews respond to house fire in south Huntsville

By Amanda Jarrett, Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in on Lugenia Drive.

Lugenia Drive is west of the South Memorial Parkway, just north of English Drive.

Emergency crews have not said if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Images from the scene show damage to the exterior of the home.

