Police arrest man for Thomas Road shooting in Huntsville

A man is in custody following a shooting off Thomas Avenue in Huntsville on Monday.



20-year-old Marcus Bradham of Athens is charged with assault.



Police responded to Thomas Road around 1:30p.m. following reports of gunshots.



One victim was found shot in the leg. The injury was not life-threatening.



An adjacent apartment was also hit by a bullet.



Bradham left the scene before police arrived.



Investigators tracked him to Athens on Tuesday morning and made the arrest.



Bradham already had two warrants for a robbery on February 4th.



Bradham is also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

