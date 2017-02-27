Police arrest man for Thomas Road shooting in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

Police arrest man for Thomas Road shooting in Huntsville

(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
Marcus Bradham (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Marcus Bradham (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A man is in custody following a shooting off Thomas Avenue in Huntsville on Monday. 

20-year-old Marcus Bradham of Athens is charged with assault. 

Police responded to Thomas Road around 1:30p.m. following reports of gunshots. 

One victim was found shot in the leg. The injury was not life-threatening. 

An adjacent apartment was also hit by a bullet. 

Bradham left the scene before police arrived. 

Investigators tracked him to Athens on Tuesday morning and made the arrest. 

Bradham already had two warrants for a robbery on February 4th. 
 

Bradham is also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly