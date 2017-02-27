My Take - Free Press

I read a comment the other day that really got my attention. It said "One of the truest signs of maturity is the ability to disagree with someone while still remaining respectful". I read that and realized how important that is during these political times! America is so polarized right now that no matter what you say there's bound to be someone get downright nasty with you. The president and the press has had a long history during our democracy. There's nothing new about a President of the United States criticizing the press, if we look to history for some prospective.Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, was so mad about what was being written about his administration, he declared: "nothing can be believed that is seen in a newspaper." Ten years later he wrote: "Our liberty depends on freedom of the press."Teddy Roosevelt, who is next to Jefferson on Mount Rushmore, coined the term: "Muckrakers", during his administration, to describe the investigative reporters he said were so obsessed with the negative, they were missing all the good he was doing as President. The problem these days is the extreme polarization that is plaguing our great nation.Comments have been made that the press is the enemy of the American people. Many countries do much more than complain about the media, they shut it down, put journalists in prison, or worse.We certainly agree, there is a reason the founders put "freedom of the press" in the very first amendment to the Constitution. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



