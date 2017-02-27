Landmark tower on Redstone used for testing

The Russell Tower stands 300-feet tall on Redstone Arsenal. It’s been a landmark for the past 30 years.

Now, refurbished and redone, it doubles as an aerial observation platform for new developments and tests in the south portion of Redstone.

Government agencies can use the tower to view tests from the top.

"We thought it was just a good demonstration to show the full - it's not just a sensor tower. It's a sensor tower and rocket motor stand combination," said Dr. Jay Lilley.

Dr. Lilley is with the Army's Aviation and Missile Research Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC). AMRDEC is the organization that owns and operates the tower. Dr. Lilley says any government agency or private contractor with the government can use the tower for their needs.

"We can statically test any rocket motor that anybody's, any tactical rocket motor, in anybody's inventory. Then our customers can come up here and image that or sense that device as we fire the rocket motor. I think that's a unique capability anywhere in the country," explained Dr. Lilley.

Not only giving them another option to observe their test but saving them money in the process.

"This tower is cost effective. If you rented a helicopter, it's very expensive. It's more stable than a helicopter. A platform and a working laboratory," said Dr. Lilley.

The U.S. Army reports: “The Measurement Facility was completed in 1988 and named after Robert F. Russell, a radar technology branch chief who was instrumental in getting the project started and passed away the same year. It was congressionally funded and cost approximately $5 million.”

The tower was set to be torn down but Dr. Lilley said, with a little investment, AMRDEC brought it back to life.

"Russell Tower is back in business. It's available and people can use it. The tower itself is an asset and you can't give it up," said Dr. Lilley.

