What to spend your money on in March

February is out of here and March is apparently the best time to ‘spring’ into savings. According to FatWallet.com, there are a few items you should actually pull your wallet out for in the month of March.

Smartphone Deals: With a new iPhone coming and Nokia resurrecting the “best-selling mobile phone” in history for $50, smartphone companies are competing for your dollar and offering deep discounts to get it.

FatWallet said in conjunction with all the fanfare surrounding March Madness, brands and carriers will offer consumers savings on last year’s smartphones, tablets and wearables this month.

Winter and Spring Clothing Clearance: A record-setting warm winter sets up March for early winter clearance of top brand outerwear from stores. FatWallet said shoppers should be able to find wide-spread sales on quality thermals, pullovers, coats, boots and high-performance outdoor apparel.

Spring Activewear and Shoes: Early spring shoppers can expect a savings range of 20-40% off top name-brand activewear tops, shorts, sweats and up to 50% off.

Outdoor Sporting Gear and Tech: Winter sports items hit clearance this month, as do last year’s bicycles and cycling accessories at 50% off or better.

The majority of sporting goods retailers feature discounts ranging from 10-30% off new gear and accessories for running, hiking, fishing, cycling and camping, as well as youth and adult sports gear and apparel for soccer, baseball, golf and tennis. Also, look for sales on wearable devices to track your fitness.

Spring Travel Deals: Last minute Spring Break packages and March Madness hotel deals trend early this month. Proactive summer vacation bookers looking to cash in on first-come options on location, seating and availability will find great deals pre-Easter. March is also a great time to find deals on luggage.



Happy Shopping!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48