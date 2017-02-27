Weather radio programming

This weekend marked Alabama's sixth annual severe weather preparedness tax-free event. The initiative was organized in response to the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak. Many across the state took advantage of the opportunity.

Whether you were one of those that purchased the new equipment, or if you're just checking your supplies. You'll want to be sure to have everything ready to go when storms are headed our way.

One of the most common problems we hear about is difficulty programming weather radios.

WAFF 48 Meteorologist Lauren Jones explains everything you need to know in this video http://bit.ly/2lPmiFk

Here are some frequently asked questions we receive:

No alerts?

Make sure the radio is turned on. If the on/off switch on the side is switched off, many radios will not receive alert.

Hearing only static?

Make sure the radio is set to the proper frequency. There are six weather radio channels, and if you’re on the wrong one you may not hear the alerts you need.

No sound at all or an annoying tone?

This is a sign your speaker may be bad, and the radio needs to be replaced. Weather radios commonly stop working after a period of time, which is why it is so crucial to perform these routine checks.



I'm not getting any alerts?

Often times, this is due to a failed speaker in the radio. Weather radios should be replaced several years.

If you only hear static when pressing the main button, you're speaker is likely bad and the unit should be replaced.

I'm getting too many alerts. How do I set my radio to only receive severe weather notifications?

They are settings on the radio you can modify to alert you of specific weather events, instead of all of them.

How do I program my radio to receive alerts for my specific location?

You can set your location to your specific county, as well as the counties that surround you. Since severe weather typically travels in a north-easterly path. We recommend you program your radio for the counties west and south of you.

If you live close to the county line you might need to program an additional channel. Please call the National Weather Service for which channel will work better for you. 256-890-8503. Below is a list of channels for our viewing area.

Channel 1 - Huntsville. (162.400) To be used if you live in parts of Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, or Morgan counties in Alabama and Lincoln county in Tennessee. In April 2008, Huntsville National Weather Service Office began issuing warnings for Giles, TN and Lawrence, AL counties from the Huntsville Transmitter.

Channel 3 - Cullman (162.450)

Channel 4 - Florence (162.475) To be used if you live in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale or Lawrence.

Channel 5 - Fort Payne (162.500). If you live in DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, Cherokee you will use this channel.

Channel 6 - Arab (162.525). To be used if you live in eastern Cullman, western DeKalb, southern Jackson, or western Marshall.

Channel 6 - Winchester, TN (162.525). If you live in N. Jackson, N.E. Madison, extreme eastern Lincoln, TN or the following areas in Tennessee, Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, or Moore.



How often should I change the batteries in my radio?

Batteries should be changed every six months. A good rule of thumb is to change batteries when we “spring forward” and “fall back”.

