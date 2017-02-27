AL state rep to participate in NEA Read Across America Day in Huntsville

Alabama State Representative Anthony Daniels will take part in a weeklong celebration as part of the 16th Annual National Education Association's (NEA) Read Across America Day which celebrates Dr. Seuss's birthday on Thursday, March 2.

"Children who read, and who are read to, perform better in school and in life," says Rep. Daniels. "We want to get children excited about reading and to strengthen childhood literacy in our elementary schools."

According to the NEA more than 45 million readers are expected to pick up a book to celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday and the joys of reading.

Rep. Daniels will be reading to kindergarten and first grade classes at five Huntsville City Schools on Monday, February 27, and at four more Huntsville City Schools on Friday, March 3.

Monday, February 27

8:15 a.m. McDonnell Elementary

8:15 a.m. Highlands Elementary

9:15 a.m. Ridgecrest Elementary

10:15 a.m. Academy for Academics and Arts

10:15 a.m. Morris Elementary

Friday, March 3

11:15 a.m. Academy for Science and Foreign Language

11:15 a.m. James Dawson Elementary

12:15 p.m. Sonnie Hereford Elementary

12:15 p.m. Montview Elementary

Daniels represents the 53rd district in the Alabama State House and was elected in 2014 and has spent his career determined to boost public education and small businesses in the state of Alabama. As a former elementary school teacher, his experience includes teaching third grade at the Academy of Science and Foreign Language, fourth grade at University Place Elementary (Title I school) and fourth and fifth-gradee blended-class at Cochiti Middle School on an Indian reservation.

He has served as chairman of the National Education Association Student Program, a member of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle's Economic Sustainability Council, in the Corporate and Foundation Relations fundraising department at Alabama A&M University, and in several additional positions. Daniels grew up in the small Bullock County town of Midway and owns and operates a small business in Huntsville.

