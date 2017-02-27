Dale Earnhardt Jr. posts tribute to late father

We should see a fair amount of sunshine through the first half of today with more cloud cover developing as we warm.More >>
We should see a fair amount of sunshine through the first half of today with more cloud cover developing as we warm.More >>
A group in Huntsville is helping fight back against the Parkinson’s disease - one punch at a time.More >>
A group in Huntsville is helping fight back against the Parkinson’s disease - one punch at a time.More >>
A person accused of vandalizing a downtown Huntsville business was caught on camera.More >>
A person accused of vandalizing a downtown Huntsville business was caught on camera.More >>
Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a man they say stole dozens of credit cards numbers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a man they say stole dozens of credit cards numbers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>