Muscle Shoals woman killed in Saturday crash

A Muscle Shoals woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on J McGee Road, 10 miles west of Tuscumbia.

Lucy I. Garard, 60, died at the scene after the 2001 Ford Explorer she was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Alabama State Troopers say Garard was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident.

