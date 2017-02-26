Hilarious map shows most surprisingly-named elected official in every state

No matter which side of the aisle you come down on, there’s simply no question that Americans are as polarized as politically as they’ve ever been. Which is exactly why we need to appreciate the humor in politics, wherever it can be found.

The real estate blog Estately recently managed to cultivate a little comedy by compiling a list of the most “surprisingly-named” elected officials in all 50 states. There are dozens of names worth a light-hearted chuckle, not to mention quite a few head-scratchers.

Alabama was very well represented on the map, as was Georgia, with only Massachusetts contributing more oddly named officials. Among the 11 Alabamians included were Senator Luther Strange, State Senators Shay Shelnutt and Rusty Glover, and State Treasurer Young Boozer, who earned top honors!

Additional highlights include:

Georgia: State Rep. Bubber Epps

Idaho: Governor Butch Otter

Kansas: State Rep. Tom Sawyer

Maine: State Rep. Pinny Beebe-Center

Montana: State Rep. Moffie Funk

North Dakota: State Rep. Pamela Anderson

Tennessee: State Senator Mae Beavers

Washington: State Senator Mark Mullet

Wisconsin: Chief Justice Patience Roggensack

Anyone else surprised Florida didn't have a more impressive showing?

Silliness aside, Patience is quite the prescient name for a judge.

Click over to Estately for the full list.

