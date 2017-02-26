Hilarious map shows most surprisingly-named elected official in every state

Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.More >>
Scattered storms remain possible into this evening across the Valley, with the greatest coverage staying south of the Tennessee River.More >>
Scattered storms remain possible into this evening across the Valley, with the greatest coverage staying south of the Tennessee River.More >>
A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP strongly opposes the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.More >>
The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP strongly opposes the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.More >>
An Alabama farming family is teaming up with blue jean manufacturer Wrangler to making cotton more sustainable.More >>
An Alabama farming family is teaming up with blue jean manufacturer Wrangler to making cotton more sustainable.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
It was announced Monday morning that Southern Miss will be hosting Mississippi State, South Alabama, and UIC.More >>
It was announced Monday morning that Southern Miss will be hosting Mississippi State, South Alabama, and UIC.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
Smith was booked in the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.More >>
Smith was booked in the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.More >>