Severe weather preparedness tax-free weekend ends Sunday night

Severe weather is a threat any time of the year in North Alabama. Being ready before the storm is essential. This weekend, you can stock up on items for your emergency kit, tax-free.

This is the sixth annual Alabama severe weather preparedness tax-free weekend. Anything on the state's list of items, $60 or less without tax, can be purchased without having to pay the tax through Sunday night at midnight.

Academy Sports & Outdoors in Madison has a lot of those items stocked, some that people may not even think they need until they need them. Gas cans, rope, first aid kits, batteries, and weather radios are among the items available.

Brian Ramsdell, the store's hardlines manager, said, it's good for business, and it's good for their customers.

"Pretty much anything a family is going to need in case of a severe weather tornadoes or hurricane we carry here at the store, generators as well, to help them out in case something like that happens," he said.

This annual tax-free weekend was initiated after the tornadoes in April 2011.

There is an exception to the $60 item limit. People can purchase a portable generator and cords at $1,000 or less, tax exempt,



For more information, including the full list of qualifying items, click here.



