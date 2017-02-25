Power restored after west Huntsville outage

Power has been restored in west Huntsville following an outage that impacted hundreds of customers.



Huntsville Utilities reported the outage from Holmes to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane to Memorial Parkway.



The outage impacted 200-1300 customers according to estimates from Huntsville Utilities.



The cause of the outage is unknown.



