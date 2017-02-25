100,000 chainsaws recalled for fire hazard

A model of STIHL gas-powered chainsaws can leak fuel and cause a fire, according to the manufacturer.



STIHL issued a recall for 100,000 MS 461 and MS461-R model chainsaws on February 23rd.



More than 115 reports of pinched or leaking fuel lines have been reported. No fires or injuries have been reported, but the potential danger was enough to prompt the recall.



You can confirm if your chainsaw is involved in the recall by checking the serial number located under the front hand guard.



Serial numbers between 173092800 and 181993952 could have faulty fuel lines and should be returned to the manufacturer. The chainsaws were sold between July 2012 and December 2016.



You can find an authorized STIHL Dealer for a free inspection and repair.



You can also contact the STIHL Consumer line Monday-Friday (7AM-7PM CT) at: 800-233-4729.



