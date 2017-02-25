NGA holding hackathon ahead of ‘Innovate Huntsville Week’

The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), in conjunction with Geo Huntsville, is holding their first hackathon of 2017 in Huntsville this weekend.

Geo Huntsville is an initiative spearheaded by Mayor Tommy Battle. It’s a collaborative effort among businesses, academia and government entities in the region to support workforce growth and economic development.

The initiative’s goal is to ultimately establish the Huntsville region as a major corridor for geospatial excellence.

Mayor Battle kicked off the event Saturday morning, giving opening remarks to the crowd at DesignLab headquarters downtown.

“The challenge we’re proposing involves determining where and when exactly disaster events – like flooding – will take place based on publicly-available data sets and how response personnel can stay in front of a dynamic situation,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Satterfield, NGA’s lead for crowdsourced-driven innovation.

The end of the hackathon coincides with the beginning of this year’s “Innovate Huntsville Week,” which is a week of scheduled activities designed to engage the region’s brightest entrepreneurs, investors, strategic advisors and community supporters.

As a part of Innovate Huntsville Week, the annual "Geo Huntsville Summit", a one-day event, will take place on February 27 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

For more information on the events mentioned here, visit the Geo Huntsville website.

