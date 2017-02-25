All suspects wanted in Huntsville Walmart shooting arrested

Three suspects are in custody following a February shooting at a Huntsville Walmart parking lot.



The shooting happened on February 12th at the Sparkman Drive location.



The suspects are:

Kendrick Patterson, 19-years-old, from Huntsville

Dylan Potter, 19-years-old, from Huntsville

Christopher Pressnell, 17-years-old, from Huntsville

Patterson was arrested by police on February 22nd. Potter turned himself in on February 27th. Pressnell turned himself in on March 2nd.



All three are charged with attempted murder.



The shooting victim was in the car of the suspects, making a gun transaction when the incident occurred. The victim attempted to exit the car and was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

