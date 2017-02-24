Huntsville school board approves new superintendent contract

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education approved the contract for incoming superintendent Matthew Akin. (Source: WAFF)

The updated contract for incoming Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Matthew Akin has been approved by the school board.

The board approved it 3-1 at a special called meeting Monday night.

Akin will be getting $195,000 per year for three years. He can also have $900 per month in vehicle expenses and up to $10,000 in relocation costs.

Akin previously gave a verbal agreement to his contract prior to last Thursday's finalization delay.

The holdup was over Akin's refusal to have a physical exam before the approval. Michelle Watkins disapproved of this and was the dissenting vote.

READ MORE: Huntsville BOE approves new superintendent contract offer

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48